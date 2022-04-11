Left Menu

Hope Delhi police remains resolute in ensuring secure environment for women: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani Monday said the police uniform is a symbol of protection for every citizen and expressed hope that the Delhi Police remains resolute in ensuring a secure environment for women and girls. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee 'UPAAN' celebration of the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), the women and child development minister paid homage to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Irani was the chief guest on the occasion which was hosted by Anu Asthana, President of PFWS and Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi. ''I hope in the coming 50 years, the Delhi Police remains resolute in ensuring a secure environment wherein girls/women can move around freely without any inhibition or fear. The police uniform is a symbol of protection to every citizen,'' the minister said. As a part of the celebrations, the PFWS organised a mega event on the day including cultural events performed by children of Delhi Police families. In the welcome address, Rakesh Asthana said the relentless service of PFWS has been reflected in its growth from two centres initially to 10 centres across the city today. ''It is a known fact that job of police personnel is stressful, yet all the issues from small to bigger ones like terrorism are handled 24 X 7 for safety & security of the capital,'' he said. In her address, Anu Asthana gave an outline of the PFWS activities and its evolution. Established in 1972, the Police Families Welfare Society is working with the sole aim and objective of meeting financial, emotional, intellectual and spiritual needs of the families of police personnel, the Delhi Police said.

