Russia expels 18 EU mission staff in retaliatory move

Updated: 15-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:51 IST
Moscow has expelled 18 employees of European Union's delegation to Russia in a retaliatory move, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The European Union on April 5 declared 19 Russian diplomats personae non gratae for "engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status" and ordered them to leave host nation Belgium.

