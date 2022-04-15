Russia expels 18 EU mission staff in retaliatory move
Moscow has expelled 18 employees of European Union's delegation to Russia in a retaliatory move, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The European Union on April 5 declared 19 Russian diplomats personae non gratae for "engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status" and ordered them to leave host nation Belgium.
