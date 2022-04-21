Left Menu

Ukraine deputy PM demands Russia let civilians and wounded soldiers leave Azovstal

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:52 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Thursday demanded Russia urgently allow the evacuation of civilians and wounded soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol via a humanitarian corridor.

"There are about 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers there. They all need to be pulled out of Azovstal today," Vereshchuk said in an online post.

