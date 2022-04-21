Ukraine deputy PM demands Russia let civilians and wounded soldiers leave Azovstal
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:52 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Thursday demanded Russia urgently allow the evacuation of civilians and wounded soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol via a humanitarian corridor.
"There are about 1,000 civilians and 500 wounded soldiers there. They all need to be pulled out of Azovstal today," Vereshchuk said in an online post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azovstal
- Iryna Vereshchuk
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Mariupol
- Vereshchuk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau invites Mexican president to event supporting Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Chinese, Canadian foreign ministers discuss Ukraine, Xinjiang over phone call
In Bucha, Ukraine, burned, piled bodies among latest horrors
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now