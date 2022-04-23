Left Menu

Pentagon sees over 20 nations attending Ukraine talks in Germany

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 00:11 IST
The U.S. military expects more than 20 countries to attend Ukraine-focused defense talks it will host in Germany next week that will focus in part on Kyiv's long-term defense needs, the Pentagon said on Friday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby appeared to play down expectations of announcements about long-term assistance at the April 26 talks, saying: "We're not going into this with a pre-cooked set of endings here."

He added that about 40 nations were invited to attend the talks, which were not being organized under the NATO alliance umbrella, and include non-NATO nation states.

