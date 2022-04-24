Ukraine wants United States to be one of its security guarantors, says Zelenskiy

Ukraine wants the United States to agree to be one of its security guarantors to protect it from future threats, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv ahead of a visit by senior U.S. officials on Sunday, Zelenskiy said he expected concrete results, including an agreement to provide more weapons.

He also said he expected the United States to speak with Germany about providing Ukraine with weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)