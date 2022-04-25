Left Menu

China says it plans to strictly control e-cigarette production

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:14 IST
China says it plans to strictly control e-cigarette production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's tobacco regulator issued draft rules on Monday to strictly control e-cigarette production in the country, as it tightens oversight over the industry. The State Tobacco Monopoly Administration said it would "reasonably" control the scale of production capacity to prevent overcapacity.

It also said it would ban any foreign investment in the retail of e-cigarette products and would review foreign investment in production, adding that any e-cigarette firms that wanted to list in China or abroad would need to obtain pre-approval.

Also Read: China reports 1,351 new confirmed COVID cases on April 9 vs 1,350 a day earlier

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022