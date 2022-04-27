MP power company engineer held for taking bribe
- Country:
- India
A junior engineer of a government-owned power company was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man to settle an electricity-related case in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an EOW official said.
The accused, Virendra Singh Chouhan, was posted as the junior engineer with the MP East Zone Power Distribution Company at Karakbel in Narsinghpur.
A person, Jagdish Singh Rajput, complained to the Economic and Offences Wing on April 24 that Chouhan had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 to settle the case related to seizure of electric wires from Rajput's farm, EOW's Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput said.
Chouhan was caught while taking the bribe amount, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
