White House expects other countries to step up assistance to Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 01:15 IST
The White House expects other countries to step up and continue to provide a range of assistance to Ukraine, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Other countries, we expect them to step up as well as this is going to be a sustained effort," Psaki said.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine - a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the war with Russia - and for new tools to siphon assets from Russian oligarchs.

