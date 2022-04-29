White House expects other countries to step up assistance to Ukraine

The White House expects other countries to step up and continue to provide a range of assistance to Ukraine, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Other countries, we expect them to step up as well as this is going to be a sustained effort," Psaki said.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine - a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the war with Russia - and for new tools to siphon assets from Russian oligarchs.

