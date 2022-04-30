Left Menu

UP: Teenaged girl accuses stepmother of pushing her into prostitution

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 30-04-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 11:51 IST
UP: Teenaged girl accuses stepmother of pushing her into prostitution
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl has accused her stepmother of forcibly confining her and pushing her into prostitution in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl on Friday, a case has been registered at the Puvaya police station against her stepmother and two others, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the accused are on the run and a team has been formed to nab them.

The police officer said the teenager has alleged that her stepmother and two others had pushed her into prostitution and she was being held captive and closely monitored.

The girl somehow managed to flee from their clutches and reached the police station on Friday night.

The teenager's mother, a resident of Puranpur town in Pilibhit district, had died 14 years ago. Her father later married to the woman from Puvaya. Subsequently the teenager started living with her stepmother here, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022