Russia says it will open corridors out of Mariupol steel plant this week
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 00:18 IST
Russia's military said on Wednesday it would open humanitarian corridors from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol on May 5, 6 and 7 to allow civilians to leave the facility.
In an online posting, the military said the corridors would be open from 0800 to 1800 Moscow time (0500 to 1500 GMT) each day. During this period Russian forces would cease any military activity and withdraw units to a safe distance, it said.
