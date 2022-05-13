Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 01:07 IST
Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.
Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to around 625,135 megawatt hours (MWh), having fallen earlier on Thursday.
