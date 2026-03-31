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Tensions Soar: Russia Warns Against Aiding Ukraine's Drone Attacks

Russia has warned that it will respond to countries allowing Ukraine to use their airspace for drone attacks on Russian Baltic ports. These intensified Ukrainian attacks have targeted Russia's oil infrastructure. Moscow is analyzing developments and working to secure its critical infrastructure against such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:04 IST
Tensions Soar: Russia Warns Against Aiding Ukraine's Drone Attacks
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Russia issued a stern warning on Tuesday, indicating it will take action if other nations permit Ukraine to use their airspace for drone attacks targeting Russian Baltic ports. This statement came as Ukrainian forces have escalated their assault on Russia's oil export infrastructure in recent weeks.

The attacks represent the most intense use of drones by Ukraine against Russian infrastructure in the four-year conflict, focusing on ports such as Ust-Luga and Primorsk. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, emphasized that any support for these hostile activities would force Moscow to respond accordingly.

Peskov mentioned that Russia's military is closely observing the situation and continuously assessing the threats. While efforts are underway to enhance the security of vital facilities, he acknowledged the challenges in achieving absolute protection from potential 'terrorist attacks' against critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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