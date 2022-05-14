Jeweller held for throwing acid on his wife in Nagpur district
A 40-year-old jeweller was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on his wife and attacking his brother-in-law with a blade, leaving them injured, in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the accused, Vinod Vinkane, and his wife, Bharati 36, had a heated argument over some financial matter at their house in Veltur village, a police official said.
The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the accused, Vinod Vinkane, and his wife, Bharati (36), had a heated argument over some financial matter at their house in Veltur village, a police official said. In a fit of rage, Vinod threw acid on Bharati.
When his brother-in-law, Saurabh Yavalkar (31), tried to intervene, the accused attacked him with a blade. Bharati and her brother were injured in the incident and taken to hospital for treatment.
A case was registered by the police.
