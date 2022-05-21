Biden signs Ukraine funding bill -White House
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 16:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bill to provide nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine as part of efforts to boost military support over Russia's invasion, the White House said.
Biden, who is in Seoul for his first summit with new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, also signed a bill aimed at improving access to baby formula, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Joe Biden
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- Seoul
- U.S.
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal, COVID aid in question
With the UN powerless, the greatest danger now may be Russia beginning to lose in Ukraine
There will be no winning side in Russia-Ukraine conflict: India tells UNSC
UN chief urges end to senseless and ruthless war in Ukraine
'Kindly don’t patronise us, we know what to do': Amb Tirumurti responds to Dutch envoy's tweet on India's abstention in UNGA on Ukraine