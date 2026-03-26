The European Union has voiced apprehension over potential pressure from the United States on Ukraine to concede territory to Russia during ongoing negotiations. This revelation was made by the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, who highlighted the risks of succumbing to such tactics.

Kallas, speaking at a G7 meeting in France, criticized what she termed the 'wrong approach' and warned against following the Russian negotiation playbook. She underscored the importance of not being drawn into agreements that demand concessions of territories never previously under Russian control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed to Reuters that the U.S. has been suggesting security guarantees for Kyiv contingent upon the concession of the Donbas region to Moscow, which has been a point of contention.