Ludhiana STF recovers 5.5-kg heroin, three arrested
The Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana Police recovered 5.5 kg of heroin and arrested three men with cross border smuggling links.
The Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana Police recovered 5.5 kg of heroin and arrested three men with cross border smuggling links. The seized heroin, worth crores in the international market, has been recovered from three different cases.
Addressing a Press conference, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), STF, Snehdeep Sharma said, "In the first case, police arrested an accused Ashu Arora from near village Manakwal in Ludhiana and recovered 2 kg 40 grams of heroin from his possession. In the second case, police arrested Sachin Sharma from the Chander Nagar area of Ludhiana and recovered 810 grams of heroin from his possession. In the third case, the accused Jaswinder Singh was arrested near Lohara village in Ludhiana along with 2 kg 650 grams of heroin." Three separate cases have been registered at the STF police station in Mohali. (ANI)
