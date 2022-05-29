Left Menu

Former SC judge emphasises need to make India a centre for dispute resolution

Former Supreme Court judge A K Sikri has emphasised the need to make India a hub for dispute resolution and arbitration.Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre IDRC, titled Arbitrate in India Conclave, 2022, Justice retired Sikri said small steps are needed in this direction.Just in one days time we cant think that the western countries would come and look forward to India as an international hub.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:07 IST
Former SC judge emphasises need to make India a centre for dispute resolution
  • Country:
  • India

Former Supreme Court judge A K Sikri has emphasised the need to make India a hub for dispute resolution and arbitration.

Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC), titled 'Arbitrate in India Conclave, 2022', Justice (retired) Sikri said small steps are needed in this direction.

''Just in one day's time we can't think that the western countries would come and look forward to India as an international hub. So why not start with South Asian countries. We may have good arbitration centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, etc. but there is nothing in the 6-7 countries around India.

''Once we start, they'll look forward (to arbitrate in India). If we are able to show our work, we are able to show our mettle, and we are able demonstrate to the world that we are successful, then it would spread to other countries as well,” the former top court judge said.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh also emphasised the need for having a trained pool of arbitrators.

He said there is a need of more IDRC like arbitration centres across India.

Apart from former judges of the Supreme Court and high courts and senior advocates, the IDRC panel arbitrators, leading law firms and Bar association members attended the conclave.

The event was held on May 28 at the India International Centre here and marked the second anniversary of IDRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022