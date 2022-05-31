First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city - separatist leader
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:36 IST
A ship has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the city and is headed east to Russia, Interfax quoted the Russian-backed separatist leader of the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk as saying on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the port said last week that the ship would be loading 2,700 tonnes of metal in Mariupol before travelling east to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol amounted to looting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
