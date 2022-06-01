Soccer-French minister: two cases referred to police watchdog over Champions League soccer trouble

Two cases have been referred to France's police watchdog regarding the possible disproportionate use of force during last weekend's crowd trouble at the Champions League soccer final, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the Senate.

Darmanin has come under criticism both in France and Britain over how France managed the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which was marred by public disorder, while some Liverpool fans have complained of rough treatment by the French police.

