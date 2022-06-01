Soccer-French minister: two cases referred to police watchdog over Champions League soccer trouble
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:33 IST
- Country:
- France
Two cases have been referred to France's police watchdog regarding the possible disproportionate use of force during last weekend's crowd trouble at the Champions League soccer final, France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the Senate.
Darmanin has come under criticism both in France and Britain over how France managed the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which was marred by public disorder, while some Liverpool fans have complained of rough treatment by the French police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Champions League
- Liverpool
- France
- French
- Gerald Darmanin
- Senate
- Interior
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Downton Abbey' returns with a silent movie and a trip to France
Iran state TV air footage of French couple accused of spying
Macron tells Zelenskiy: French arms deliveries to Ukraine will intensify
FATF applauds France for acting against JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar in its mutual evaluation report
Iran state TV airs footage of French couple accused of spying