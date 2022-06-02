Left Menu

Three soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 07:56 IST
Three soldiers were injured in a blast inside their “private hired” vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

''A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital,'' Kumar said on Twitter.

The nature and the source of the blast -- whether it was due to a grenade or already planted IED inside the vehicle or malfunctioning of battery -- is being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

