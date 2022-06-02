EAM Jaishankar meets Austrian counterpart; discusses situation in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg here on Thursday and the two leaders discussed bilateral issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday on the first leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

''Great to see my friend FM @a_schallenberg of Austria. Noted the progress in our bilateral cooperation since his March visit. Appreciated his perspectives on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. Also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific,'' the minister tweeted.

His visit comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During his stay in Slovakian capital Bratislava from June 2 to 4, Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Eduard Heger, and will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok.

He will also attend the GLOBSEC 2022 Forum and speak on the topic 'Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region'.

Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of the Indian diaspora, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)