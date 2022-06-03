Left Menu

Russia says it will continue 'operation' in Ukraine until all goals are achieved

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:38 IST
Russia says it will continue 'operation' in Ukraine until all goals are achieved
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the DNR and LNR. Measures have been taken to ensure their protection and certain results have been achieved", Peskov said, referring to the two breakaway regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

