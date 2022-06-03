Russia says it will continue 'operation' in Ukraine until all goals are achieved
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the DNR and LNR. Measures have been taken to ensure their protection and certain results have been achieved", Peskov said, referring to the two breakaway regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine officials give conflicting accounts of attack on Russian train
WRAPUP 2-More Ukraine fighters surrendering in Mariupol, Russia says
Companies leaving Russia are caving to public pressure, not actually making a difference
Ukraine shells village in Russia's Kursk, killing one -regional governor