Advocate sets himself ablaze after blaming SDM, police official in Rajasthan's Sikar; dies
An advocate died on Thursday after setting himself on fire inside the sub-divisional magistrate’s office here, blaming the officer and an SHO for his extreme step in a suicide note.
Hansraj Mawaliya, 40, had immolated himself on Wednesday. He was rushed to a local hospital. As he had sustained severe burn injuries, he was referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, where he during treatment, Khandela station house officer (SHO) Ghasiram Meena said.
In his suicide note, Mawaliya has named Sikar sub-divisional magistrate Rakesh Kumar and the Khandela SHO the reason behind his alleged suicide.
The advocate alleged that Kumar had been harassing him for bribe for every hearing in his court and used to issue notice if he did not pay the money.
He accused the SHO of threatening him if he spoke anything against the sub-divisional magistrate.
