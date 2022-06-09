Left Menu

Advocate sets himself ablaze after blaming SDM, police official in Rajasthan's Sikar; dies

As he had sustained severe burn injuries, he was referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, where he during treatment, Khandela station house officer SHO Ghasiram Meena said.In his suicide note, Mawaliya has named Sikar sub-divisional magistrate Rakesh Kumar and the Khandela SHO the reason behind his alleged suicide.The advocate alleged that Kumar had been harassing him for bribe for every hearing in his court and used to issue notice if he did not pay the money.He accused the SHO of threatening him if he spoke anything against the sub-divisional magistrate.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 23:36 IST
Advocate sets himself ablaze after blaming SDM, police official in Rajasthan's Sikar; dies
  • Country:
  • India

An advocate died on Thursday after setting himself on fire inside the sub-divisional magistrate’s office here, blaming the officer and an SHO for his extreme step in a suicide note.

Hansraj Mawaliya, 40, had immolated himself on Wednesday. He was rushed to a local hospital. As he had sustained severe burn injuries, he was referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, where he during treatment, Khandela station house officer (SHO) Ghasiram Meena said.

In his suicide note, Mawaliya has named Sikar sub-divisional magistrate Rakesh Kumar and the Khandela SHO the reason behind his alleged suicide.

The advocate alleged that Kumar had been harassing him for bribe for every hearing in his court and used to issue notice if he did not pay the money.

He accused the SHO of threatening him if he spoke anything against the sub-divisional magistrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022