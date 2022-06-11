UK judge nixes first legal challenge to Rwanda deportations

A British judge has rejected a bid to ground a flight due to take more than 30 asylum-seekers on a one-way flight to Rwanda next week.

Judge Jonathan Swift refused a request from a group of the asylum-seekers for an injunction grounding the flight planned for Tuesday.

Despite the ruling, further legal challenges to Britain's new Rwanda immigration policy are due in the coming days.

The flight is the first due to leave under a controversial deal between the U.K. and the East African country. Britain plans to send migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed. If successful, they will stay in the African country.

U.N. officials and refugee groups have criticised the plan as unworkable and inhumane.

