J&K: 20 lodgment centres for Amarnath yatris set up in Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-06-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 01:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Twenty lodgment centres that can accommodate 8,000 people have been set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a senior official said.

While briefing Additional Chief Secretary (Home) R K Goyal, who was inspecting the facilities for the pilgrimage at Lakhanpur, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rahul Pandey said the lodgements will have langar (community kitchen) facility and are ready to accommodate the yatris.

The 43-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes – traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

Meanwhile, Goyal called upon the officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free conduct of the yatra and laid emphasis on ensuring swift flow of traffic across the route.

He enquired about the status of amenities being put in place for the yatris at the lodgement centres at Lakhanpur, the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir, and other identified locations along the national highway across the yatra route.

Goyal reviewed the measures being taken up by the concerned officers with regard to drinking water facility, electricity supply, status of toilets and other related utilities.

He also analysed medical, security and fire safety arrangements and was apprised that adequate manpower has been deployed at all critical points to facilitate the pilgrims.

He directed Pandey to ensure installation of CCTV cameras for surveillance at parking spaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

