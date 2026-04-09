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Goyal Challenges Stalin on Dynastic Politics

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has challenged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to declare his son, Udhayanidhi, will not succeed him as CM. At a press meet, Goyal accused the DMK leadership of ignoring public will and pursuing dynastic succession, warning it might be rejected by voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:59 IST
Goyal Challenges Stalin on Dynastic Politics
Goyal
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Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday challenged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to unequivocally state that his son, Udhayanidhi, would not succeed him as the state's chief minister. Goyal voiced his concerns during a press meeting, accusing the DMK leadership of orchestrating a dynastic succession.

He argued that the chief minister's silence on the matter was indicative of a predetermined strategy, pointing to Udhayanidhi's elevation to deputy chief minister as evidence of this plan. Goyal suggested that such a move undermines the democratic choice of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Warning of electoral backlash, Goyal expressed confidence that the educated electorate of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Coimbatore, would reject such a transition, prioritizing governance over dynastic politics.

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