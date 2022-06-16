Germany's hawkish Greens report computer system hack

Police are investigating an intrusion into the computer network of Germany's ecologist Greens, partners in the ruling coalition government, the party said on Thursday. The party, the second-largest in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, is at the forefront of debates over Germany's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with its foreign and economy ministers the government's most hawkish members.

The identity of the intruders was not currently known, the spokesperson said. The attack was first spotted on May 30. Access to the system has been restricted since June 13, when experts established that it had been breached. "Everything points to both events coming from the same attacker," a party spokesperson said of the hack, first reported by Der Spiegel. "We have informed security authorities, and the data protection officer, and have made a police report."

There have been a number of high-profile hacking attacks on the German government and political institutions in recent years, including a hack of the systems of the German Bundestag, or parliament, in 2015, when then-Chancellor Angela Merkel's own account was breached. Authorities blamed that on Russian state-sponsored hackers.

The Greens said network logs showed no signs of the increased traffic volumes that would point to the theft of a large amount of data. The Greens' Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck are the most prominent voices in government calling for Germany to send Kyiv more weapons to take the fight against Russian invaders, while Habeck is leading efforts to cut Germany's reliance on Russian gas.

