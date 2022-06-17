US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street mixed at open after selloff
Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Friday after a brutal selloff triggered by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks raising interest rates heightened recession fears.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.37 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 29,912.70.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.87 points, or 0.02%, at 3,665.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 51.45 points, or 0.48%, to 10,697.55 at the opening bell.
