US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street mixed at open after selloff

Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Friday after a brutal selloff triggered by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks raising interest rates heightened recession fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.37 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 29,912.70.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.87 points, or 0.02%, at 3,665.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 51.45 points, or 0.48%, to 10,697.55 at the opening bell.

