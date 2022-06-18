Maoist having Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Jharkhand

A Maoist, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on him, surrendered before the security forces in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Saturday, police said.

Jatru Kherwar alias Tana Kherwar, an 'area commander' of the banned CPI(Maoist), surrendered in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Waghmare Prasad Krishna, Superintendent of Police R Ramkumar and Commandant of 158th Battalion of CRPF Prabhat Kumar Sandwar.

Seventeen cases in Serendag, Kisko, Bagdu, Peshrar and Bishunpur police stations were pending against Kherwar, a native of Putrar village in Peshrar police station area, police said.

The deputy commissioner handed over a cheque to Kherwar under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Other benefits under the policy would be provided as soon as those are approved by the government, Krishna said.

SP Ramkumar appealed to Maoists to shun violence and return to the mainstream of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)