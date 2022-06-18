Left Menu

Maoist having Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Jharkhand

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 18-06-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 18:07 IST
Maoist having Rs 1 lakh bounty surrenders in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on him, surrendered before the security forces in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Saturday, police said.

Jatru Kherwar alias Tana Kherwar, an 'area commander' of the banned CPI(Maoist), surrendered in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Waghmare Prasad Krishna, Superintendent of Police R Ramkumar and Commandant of 158th Battalion of CRPF Prabhat Kumar Sandwar.

Seventeen cases in Serendag, Kisko, Bagdu, Peshrar and Bishunpur police stations were pending against Kherwar, a native of Putrar village in Peshrar police station area, police said.

The deputy commissioner handed over a cheque to Kherwar under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Other benefits under the policy would be provided as soon as those are approved by the government, Krishna said.

SP Ramkumar appealed to Maoists to shun violence and return to the mainstream of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022