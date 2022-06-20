Belarus says resuming verification activities under arms control treaties
20-06-2022
Belarus' defense ministry said on Monday that the country was resuming verification activities under existing international arms control treaties.
In a statement, the defence ministry said it had sent notification to participating states of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that it intended to resume verification checks on a reciprocal basis.
