Pakistan repatriates 20 Indian fishermen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:16 IST
Pakistan repatriates 20 Indian fishermen
  • India

Pakistan on Monday said it has repatriated 20 Indian fishermen to India after completion of their jail terms.

The Pakistan high commission in India said the Indians were repatriated through the Wagah-Attari border transit point.

''Pakistan has released & repatriated 20 Indian prisoners (fishermen), who had completed their sentences, via Wagah/Attari Border, today,'' it said on Twitter.

“The issue of prisoners is of humanitarian nature and Pakistan expects the Indian side to reciprocate the gesture in the same spirit,'' the high commission said.

