Ruchira Kamboj to be India's Permanent Representative to UN
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.
Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan.
She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.
Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian men's hockey team beat Poland 6-4 to clinch inaugural FIH Hockey5s title
Need to make Indian banks, currency important part of int'l trade, supply chain: PM Modi
Pakistan summons Indian chargé d'affaires over controversial remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet
EAM Jaishankar meets Indian community in Prague, shares with them developments at home
Death toll rises to 26 after Indian bus falls into gorge