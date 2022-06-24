N.Korea vows to boost frontline military units' action plan, strengthen war deterrent
North Korea decided to boost the action plan of its military's frontline units as its leader Kim Jong Un ordered to strengthen the country's defence capabilities to overwhelm hostile forces, state media reported on Friday.
Kim presided over a three-day party meeting on North Korea's military and defence policies that wrapped up on Thursday where top officials "examined and approved an important issue of providing a military guarantee for further strengthening the country's war deterrent," the North's official KCNA said.
