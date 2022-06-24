Left Menu

Goa: Two from Kerala held for vehicle theft

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man from Mapusa town approached the police with a complaint that his motorcycle had been stolen from Dando area of Anjuna beach, following which an offence was registered, deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

Following a probe, the accused, Daniel Dos Sandos Avero (27) and Arun Kunil (26), both hailing from Kerala, were arrested from Arambol, he said.

The police have recovered two stolen two-wheelers from the duo, the official added.

