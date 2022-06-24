Goa: Two from Kerala held for vehicle theft
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A man from Mapusa town approached the police with a complaint that his motorcycle had been stolen from Dando area of Anjuna beach, following which an offence was registered, deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.
Following a probe, the accused, Daniel Dos Sandos Avero (27) and Arun Kunil (26), both hailing from Kerala, were arrested from Arambol, he said.
The police have recovered two stolen two-wheelers from the duo, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Daniel Dos Sandos Avero
- Anjuna beach
- Jivba Dalvi
- Kerala
- Mapusa
- Arun Kunil
- Arambol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thefts at two petrol pumps in Kerala, Rs 1.8 lakh stolen
Gold smuggling case: Kerala continues to witness protests demanding CM's resignation
Swapna Suresh seeks anticipatory bail from Kerala HC in conspiracy FIR against her
Kerala Gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS claim death threat from CM Vijayan, file anticipatory bail pleas
Kerala HC rejects Swapna Suresh' anticipatory bail plea, says offences bailable