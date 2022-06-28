Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28

The White House is exploring ways to help women in the United States who need to travel across state lines to end a pregnancy, in response to the Supreme Court overturning the right to abortion. Britain's CareTech will be taken private by its founder brothers, in a cash and debt bid that values the group at 1.2 billion pounds ($1.47 billion).

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Johnson wins Commons vote on bill to rip up N Ireland protocol on.ft.com/3nmnxfC U.S. government to invest up to $75 million in new Croda factory on.ft.com/3bAn9r6

White House weighs helping women cross state lines to access abortions on.ft.com/3bAvCuI CareTech to be taken private by founders in 1.2 billion pounds deal on.ft.com/3bwnpYi

Overview UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday secured House of Commons majority for legislation to rip up the Northern Ireland element of his Brexit deal with the EU.

The U.S. government is investing about $75 million in British speciality chemicals group Croda's new factory to shore up domestic production of a crucial component of mRNA vaccines. The White House is exploring ways to help women in the United States who need to travel across state lines to end a pregnancy, in response to the Supreme Court overturning the right to abortion.

Britain's CareTech will be taken private by its founder brothers, in a cash and debt bid that values the group at 1.2 billion pounds ($1.47 billion). ($1 = 0.8149 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

