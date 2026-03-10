Activist's Fight: Dhotre's Hunger Strike for Tadoba Corridor
Bandu Dhotre, an activist protesting against an iron ore mine in Maharashtra's Tadoba tiger corridor, was forcibly hospitalized amid his hunger strike. The ongoing protest saw participation from women social organizations, highlighting Dhotre's claim of government negligence in addressing the human-tiger conflict.
The ongoing battle against a proposed iron ore mine in Maharashtra's Tadoba corridor took a dramatic turn as activist Bandu Dhotre was forcibly hospitalized by police during his hunger strike. This protest, entering its seventh day, continued amidst support from local women organizations.
Dhotre began his hunger strike on March 5, opposing the Lohardongri iron ore mine project in the Tadoba corridor, a critical connection for wildlife in the Chandrapur district. Despite being admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital under police orders, the protest gained momentum with increased participation.
The activist had long criticized the government for granting mining permission amidst a rising tiger-human conflict. He accused authorities of failing to implement recommendations from a 2021 committee dedicated to addressing the growing crisis in Chandrapur.
