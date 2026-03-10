Left Menu

Activist's Fight: Dhotre's Hunger Strike for Tadoba Corridor

Bandu Dhotre, an activist protesting against an iron ore mine in Maharashtra's Tadoba tiger corridor, was forcibly hospitalized amid his hunger strike. The ongoing protest saw participation from women social organizations, highlighting Dhotre's claim of government negligence in addressing the human-tiger conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:52 IST
Activist's Fight: Dhotre's Hunger Strike for Tadoba Corridor
Activist
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing battle against a proposed iron ore mine in Maharashtra's Tadoba corridor took a dramatic turn as activist Bandu Dhotre was forcibly hospitalized by police during his hunger strike. This protest, entering its seventh day, continued amidst support from local women organizations.

Dhotre began his hunger strike on March 5, opposing the Lohardongri iron ore mine project in the Tadoba corridor, a critical connection for wildlife in the Chandrapur district. Despite being admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital under police orders, the protest gained momentum with increased participation.

The activist had long criticized the government for granting mining permission amidst a rising tiger-human conflict. He accused authorities of failing to implement recommendations from a 2021 committee dedicated to addressing the growing crisis in Chandrapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Ho...

 Global
2
Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

 Global
3
Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

 India
4
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026