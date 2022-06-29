Left Menu

Iran, U.S. talks in Doha ends without result, Tasnim says

Tehran and Washington have yet to comment on whether the talks have ended in Doha. "What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the U.S. insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantee for Iran's economic benefits," Tasnim said, citing informed sources at the talks.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:22 IST
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Qatar's capital to narrow remaining gaps for revival of a 2015 nuclear agreement have ended without result, Iran's Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday.

The talks started on Tuesday with EU's envoy Enrique Mora as the coordinator, shuttling between the two sides. They aimed to end a months-long impasse that stalled 11 months of negotiations between Tehran and world powers in Vienna to reinstate the pact. Tehran and Washington have yet to comment on whether the talks have ended in Doha.

"What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the U.S. insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantee for Iran's economic benefits," Tasnim said, citing informed sources at the talks. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran's economy. A year later, Tehran reacted by gradually breaching nuclear limits of the deal.

Talks between Tehran and major powers to revive the deal stalled in March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

