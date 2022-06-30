Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea alleging harassment by UP & Haryana Police

Petitioner and his family members have not committed any crime, the plea alleged.It also claimed that police atrocities toward the petitioner and his family are nothing but harass in the name of the minority.The petitioner said neither he nor his family members are aware of the whereabouts of his son, against whom the allegation of kidnapping has been levelled, and the alleged missing woman.

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea filed by a man alleging harassment by the police of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and seeking protection for the life and property of his family members.

A vacation bench of Justices A S Oka and M M Sundresh said the petitioner, who hails from the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh and is presently staying in Delhi, can approach the high court.

“This is not a fit case to entertain a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the petitioner can always approach the high court by invoking Article 226 of the Constitution of India,” the bench said.

“If the petitioner approaches the high court, we are sure that the high court will take up the matter as expeditiously as possible. Subject to what is observed above, the writ petition is disposed of,” the top court said in its order passed on Wednesday.

The petitioner said that there is an allegation against one of his sons of the kidnapping of a woman, who is a resident of Jind district in Haryana, and a complaint has been filed in this regard at Faridabad.

The plea alleged that the uncle of the woman happens to be influential and is associated with the “ruling party” and he has extended a serious threat to the petitioner and his family to demolish their house.

“This writ petition is being filed by the petitioner herein against police atrocities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana without any crime and/or any illegality. Petitioner and his family members have not committed any crime,” the plea alleged.

It also claimed that police atrocities toward the petitioner and his family are nothing but “harass in the name of the minority”.

The petitioner said neither he nor his family members are aware of the whereabouts of his son, against whom the allegation of kidnapping has been levelled, and the alleged missing woman.

