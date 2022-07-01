Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:19 IST
Newly-elected MLA Durgesh Pathak visits Ganga Ram hospital on National Doctor's Day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Newly-elected MLA from Rajinder Nagar constituency Durgesh Pathak visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Friday on the occasion of National Doctor's Day and interacted with medics and other healthcare workers.

Pathak was elected as a Delhi MLA on June 26 after fighting a bypoll on an AAP ticket.

The hospital in a statement said the Rajinder Nagar MLA visited the leading private facility in central Delhi on the occasion of National Doctor's Day. He met Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital, and other senior officials, it said.

Pathak applauded the services being provided by its doctors to the society, specially during the COVID-19 crisis. Dr Rana shared the history of the old hospital and the cross-subsidy model on which the hospital works and its contribution towards treatment of patient belonging to the economically weaker section of the society, the statement said.

Pathak said, ''I have already started the work for road development. We will work on all pending works to improve the accessibility to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital''.

He noted the ''pending issues of widening of entry and exit roads'' of the hospital, as well as widening of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, it added.

He also assured shifting of the compost plant from the vicinity of the hospital, the statement said.

