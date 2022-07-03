Ukraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-07-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 11:36 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces hit a Russian base with over 30 strikes in the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol, the city's exiled Ukrainian mayor said on Sunday.
Russia's RIA news agency reported Ukraine had hit the area of Melitopol where the city's airport is located, but did not specify what had been hit.
Reuters was not able to verify the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five Ukrainian civilians return in prisoner swap with Russia - directorate
Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in eastern Ukrainian town, official says
Russia sending large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk - Ukrainian governor
Russia sending large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk - Ukrainian governor
Blast rocks area near Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, say Russian separatists