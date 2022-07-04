One arrested in Greater Noida for illegal occupation of custodian property
A 50-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly occupying custodian property allotted to a partition refugee using forged documents, police officials said.
The custodian property, also called as enemy property, is located in Jarcha village of Greater Noida and is estimated to be worth crores of rupees, according to officials.
The land was allotted by the government to Basnaram Chugh after the partition of India, his grandson Ashok Kumar Chugh claimed.
He claimed that his late grandfather had relocated to Hapur district but never transferred the property to any person during his lifetime nor made any will for it. However, the land was being illegally occupied by some people, according to the FIR.
“The FIR was lodged in the case at the Jarcha police station on September 2, 2021 against 16 persons in connection with the illegal occupation of the custodian land,” a police spokesperson said.
“On the basis of an investigation, one person, Sabir Ali, was arrested today (Monday) who is accused of preparing forged documents of the property. He is a resident of Kalauda village in Jarcha,” the spokesperson said.
The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all three related to forgery), the police said, adding further probe in the case is underway.
