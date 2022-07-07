3 tribals killed in lightning strike in MP

Three tribals were killed and as many others injured after being struck by lightning in a forest area in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the victims went for a picnic near a river in the Ajnoi forest area. They were busy catching fish when lightning struck them suddenly, Additional Superintendent of Police Satendra Singh Tomar said.

The deceased have been identified as Rambharat Adivasi (28), Dilip Adivasi (27) and Mukesh Adivasi (20), he said.

Three other persons suffered severe burn injuries and they were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

