Left Menu

Maha CM attends to woman cop who fell on duty

Shinde also said he had spoken to a medical officer concerned to provide best treatment to 13 warkaris devotees of Lord Vitthal, who were injured on Tuesday at Miraj in Sangli district while heading towards Pandharpur in Solapur district as part of the annual wari pilgrimage celebrate the Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 10.The warkaris were injured after a jeep hit them on their way.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-07-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 11:33 IST
Maha CM attends to woman cop who fell on duty
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rushed to provide assistance to a woman constable who got injured after she slipped and fell while on duty at the Thane district collectorate.

After holding a meeting on Wednesday on disaster management and the upcoming Pandharpur 'wari' pilgrimage, the CM was coming out of a room in the collectorate when the policewoman fell down, injuring her finger. Shinde immediately rushed to help her. He gave her a glass of water and directed officials that she be rushed to a prominent hospital here for treatment. The CM also said he would call up a doctor at the hospital and instruct him to attend to her. He asked a police officer to escort the constable to the medical facility. Shinde also said he had spoken to a medical officer concerned to provide the best treatment to 13 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal), who were injured on Tuesday at Miraj in Sangli district while heading towards Pandharpur in Solapur district as part of the annual 'wari' pilgrimage celebrate the Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 10.

The warkaris were injured after a jeep hit them on their way. The CM said there was no dearth of funds for their treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022