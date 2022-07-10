Left Menu

Festivity marks Eid-ul-Adha across Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:48 IST
Festivity marks Eid-ul-Adha across Jammu
The Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with traditional religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu region on Sunday.

The biggest congregation took place at Eidgah and Macca Masjid in Jammu, where hundreds of devotees performed Namaz-e-Eid and prayed for peace, development and prosperity of J&K as well as the country.

Eid Namaz was also offered at other mosques of the Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Kathua districts of the Jammu region.

The district administrations had made elaborate security and other necessary arrangements for the festival. Deputy Commissioners of districts also extended their greetings on the occasion and said that the festival is an occasion for devotion and charity.

