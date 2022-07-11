Left Menu

NCW launches Awareness Programmes on NRI Marriages in Punjab

In her address, Chairperson, NCW, Ms Rekha Sharma said that it is very important that girls are given equal opportunities as boys especially in education so that she is empowered and independent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:16 IST
NCW launches Awareness Programmes on NRI Marriages in Punjab
The awareness programs are being held in collaboration with Department of Law, Panjab University and in association with SGPC, Punjab State Legal Service Authority, Punjabi University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Panchayats, NGOs and the local police. Image Credit: Twitter(@NCWIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Women (NCW) launched a series of 'Awareness Programmes on NRI Marriages: Do's and Don'ts, A Way Forward' across different districts of Punjab to disseminate information on the possible risks involved in NRI marriages, and to create awareness around preventive measures and legal remedies available for victims. Ms Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW, Shri Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister of NRI Affairs, Government of Punjab, Prof Arvind, Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University and Ms. Meeta Rajiv Lochan, Member Secretary, NCW graced the occasion.

The awareness programs are being held in collaboration with Department of Law, Panjab University and in association with SGPC, Punjab State Legal Service Authority, Punjabi University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Panchayats, NGOs and the local police.

These programmes aims to familiarize victims of NRI marriages of their rights, deliberate upon the challenges faced by aggrieved women in getting substantial relief through remedies available under Indian legal system and to seek possible solutions to effectively reduce them. The Commission invited eminent experts from the judiciary, administration and the academia as resource persons to inform and educate the participants on the role played by different machineries to provide relief to aggrieved women.

In her address, Chairperson, NCW, Ms Rekha Sharma said that it is very important that girls are given equal opportunities as boys especially in education so that she is empowered and independent. "These awareness programmes will be successful only if families and societies change their mindset. Kindly be aware and do all the proper checks before getting your daughters married. It is our collective responsibility to uproot this evil. NCW is committed to raise awareness across the State and we request you to join hands with us," added Ms Sharma.

The awareness programme was divided into four technical sessions. The first session was on the 'Role of judiciary in providing relief to women aggrieved in NRI Marriages', the second session was on the 'Role of Police'. The third session was on the 'Role of legal machinery' and the fourth session was on 'Sociological aspects of NRI Marriages'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022