White House: Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 02:01 IST
White House: Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones
The United States believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

Sullivan also said the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones.

