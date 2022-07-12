Japan govt to consider possible regulations on handmade guns - spokesperson
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-07-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 07:37 IST
The Japanese government will review possible regulations on handmade guns in the wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's killing, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
There's already a legal ban on owning firearms in Japan but authorities plan to look into any need to regulate handmade guns while examining the shooting that killed Abe and similar incidents, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing.
