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Moriyasu hails Japan''s late tactical switch as Ito sinks Scotland 1-0 amid Hampden boos

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hailed his teams tactical flexibility after a late Junya Ito strike secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland in a pre- World Cup friendly at Hampden Park, leaving the home side facing a chorus of boos.

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:42 IST
Moriyasu hails Japan''s late tactical switch as Ito sinks Scotland 1-0 amid Hampden boos
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Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hailed his team's tactical flexibility after a late Junya Ito strike secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland in a pre- World Cup friendly at Hampden Park, leaving the home side facing a chorus of boos. In a key warm-up for their eighth successive World Cup appearance, the Samurai Blue overcame a bright Scotland start to dominate the second half. Substitute Ito proved the difference in the 84th minute with a clinical finish from 12 yards to settle a tight contest. While Scotland manager Steve Clarke admitted he was ''surprised and disappointed'' by the negative reaction from the Tartan Army, Moriyasu focused on his side's defensive discipline and late clinical edge. ''I am very pleased to play in such a fantastic atmosphere,'' Moriyasu said. ''It was a tough game and we managed to keep a clean sheet. Toward the end, we changed the setup to get the goal. It was great for building confidence.'' The visitors survived an early scare when Zion Suzuki pushed a Scott McTominay effort onto the post, but Japan gradually asserted control. Kodai Sano clipped the bar before the break, and the pressure eventually told when Ito got the breakthrough. The result leaves Scotland winless in four meetings against Japan as both sides prepare for the World Cup in North America starting in June. Japan plays England at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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