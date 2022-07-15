Biden welcomes Saudi decision to open air space to all carriers
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed a decision by Saudi Arabia to open its airspace to all civilian carriers, including flights to and from Israel, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
"This decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the United States and the American people, and for the security and prosperity of Israel," Sullivan said in a statement.
