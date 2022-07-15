LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. ambassador defends relationship with Mexico

The latest in Latin American politics today: U.S. ambassador to Mexico defends ties to president

MEXICO CITY - U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar defended his relationship with Mexico and with the country's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, following a profile https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/05/world/americas/united-states-mexico-diplomacy.html in the New York Times which interviewed more than a dozen U.S. officials and analysts taking issue with the official. Salazar said he and Lopez Obrador had disagreed at times, including the president's criticisms of U.S. senators.

"There are many other issues where I can tell the president he's wrong. And I have, and I will do that," Salazar said at an event in Washington. Details on U.S. work visa program coming soon - Mexico

MEXICO CITY - Following a meeting in Washington between Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week, the Mexican president said in a regular news conference more details regarding U.S. work visas for Mexicans and Central Americans would come next week. Lopez Obrador said he will ask Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who stayed in Washington to continue talks, to present details of the agreement next week, "maybe" on Tuesday. Colombia's new gov't aims to tax the rich, not companies

Companies have nothing to fear from the administration of leftist president elect Gustavo Petro, Colombia's incoming financial minister told the Financial Times. The administration plans to target wealthy individuals, not companies, for tax hikes, and could cut corporate tax rates by up to 5%, Jose Antonio Ocampo said.

"There are too many taxes on companies and not on individuals, and tackling the issue of personal income tax is essential if we want to make the system more progressive," he said. (Compiled by Kylie Madry; editing by Diane Craft)

